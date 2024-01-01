Cape Verdean Escudo (CVE)

Currency name

Cape Verdean Escudo

Esc

CVE exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From CVE0.00985 0.00903 0.00769 0.82550 1.44343 0.84065 0.01513 0.18012
To CVE101.51500 110.75800 129.99000 1.21138 0.69279 1.18955 66.10150 5.55173

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Cape Verdean escudo Exchange Rates