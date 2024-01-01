Cape Verdean Escudo (CVE)
Currency name
Cape Verdean Escudo
Currency symbol
Esc
CVE exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From CVE
|0.00985
|0.00903
|0.00769
|0.82550
|1.44343
|0.84065
|0.01513
|0.18012
|To CVE
|101.51500
|110.75800
|129.99000
|1.21138
|0.69279
|1.18955
|66.10150
|5.55173
