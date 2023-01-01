1 thousand Swiss francs to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert CHF to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
3,998.91 pgk

1.00000 CHF = 3.99891 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 PGK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.056987.75971.435271.645620.968118.3901
1GBP1.153611.21915101.2321.655611.898251.116821.2132
1USD0.946150.820244183.0351.3581.557030.91617.4
1INR0.01139480.009878290.012043110.01635450.01875140.01103150.20955

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CHF3.99891 PGK
5 CHF19.99455 PGK
10 CHF39.98910 PGK
20 CHF79.97820 PGK
50 CHF199.94550 PGK
100 CHF399.89100 PGK
250 CHF999.72750 PGK
500 CHF1999.45500 PGK
1000 CHF3998.91000 PGK
2000 CHF7997.82000 PGK
5000 CHF19994.55000 PGK
10000 CHF39989.10000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Swiss Franc
1 PGK0.25007 CHF
5 PGK1.25034 CHF
10 PGK2.50068 CHF
20 PGK5.00136 CHF
50 PGK12.50340 CHF
100 PGK25.00680 CHF
250 PGK62.51700 CHF
500 PGK125.03400 CHF
1000 PGK250.06800 CHF
2000 PGK500.13600 CHF
5000 PGK1250.34000 CHF
10000 PGK2500.68000 CHF