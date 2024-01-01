250 Belize dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BZD to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 bzd
76,082 xof

1.00000 BZD = 304.32900 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BZD304.32900 XOF
5 BZD1521.64500 XOF
10 BZD3043.29000 XOF
20 BZD6086.58000 XOF
50 BZD15216.45000 XOF
100 BZD30432.90000 XOF
250 BZD76082.25000 XOF
500 BZD152164.50000 XOF
1000 BZD304329.00000 XOF
2000 BZD608658.00000 XOF
5000 BZD1521645.00000 XOF
10000 BZD3043290.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Belize Dollar
1 XOF0.00329 BZD
5 XOF0.01643 BZD
10 XOF0.03286 BZD
20 XOF0.06572 BZD
50 XOF0.16430 BZD
100 XOF0.32859 BZD
250 XOF0.82148 BZD
500 XOF1.64296 BZD
1000 XOF3.28592 BZD
2000 XOF6.57184 BZD
5000 XOF16.42960 BZD
10000 XOF32.85920 BZD