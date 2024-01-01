Belize dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert BZD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
42,669.40 rub

BZ$1.000 BZD = руб42.67 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.500146.3469
Low42.505541.7501
Average43.671644.3634
Change-4.11%-6.71%
1 BZD to RUB stats

The performance of BZD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.5001 and a 30 day low of 42.5055. This means the 30 day average was 43.6716. The change for BZD to RUB was -4.11.

The performance of BZD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.3469 and a 90 day low of 41.7501. This means the 90 day average was 44.3634. The change for BZD to RUB was -6.71.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BZD42.66940 RUB
5 BZD213.34700 RUB
10 BZD426.69400 RUB
20 BZD853.38800 RUB
50 BZD2,133.47000 RUB
100 BZD4,266.94000 RUB
250 BZD10,667.35000 RUB
500 BZD21,334.70000 RUB
1000 BZD42,669.40000 RUB
2000 BZD85,338.80000 RUB
5000 BZD213,347.00000 RUB
10000 BZD426,694.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belize Dollar
1 RUB0.02344 BZD
5 RUB0.11718 BZD
10 RUB0.23436 BZD
20 RUB0.46872 BZD
50 RUB1.17180 BZD
100 RUB2.34360 BZD
250 RUB5.85900 BZD
500 RUB11.71800 BZD
1000 RUB23.43600 BZD
2000 RUB46.87200 BZD
5000 RUB117.18000 BZD
10000 RUB234.36000 BZD