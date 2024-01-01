Belarusian rubles to Russian rubles today
Convert BYN to RUB at the real exchange rate
|1 BYN to RUB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|27.2181
|28.3453
|Low
|25.9976
|25.5351
|Average
|26.7059
|27.1341
|Change
|-4.13%
|-6.68%
1 BYN to RUB stats
The performance of BYN to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.2181 and a 30 day low of 25.9976. This means the 30 day average was 26.7059. The change for BYN to RUB was -4.13.
The performance of BYN to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.3453 and a 90 day low of 25.5351. This means the 90 day average was 27.1341. The change for BYN to RUB was -6.68.
|Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
|1 BYN
|26.09460 RUB
|5 BYN
|130.47300 RUB
|10 BYN
|260.94600 RUB
|20 BYN
|521.89200 RUB
|50 BYN
|1,304.73000 RUB
|100 BYN
|2,609.46000 RUB
|250 BYN
|6,523.65000 RUB
|500 BYN
|13,047.30000 RUB
|1000 BYN
|26,094.60000 RUB
|2000 BYN
|52,189.20000 RUB
|5000 BYN
|130,473.00000 RUB
|10000 BYN
|260,946.00000 RUB