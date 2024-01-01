Belarusian rubles to Russian rubles today

Convert BYN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
26,094.60 rub

Br1.000 BYN = руб26.09 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.218128.3453
Low25.997625.5351
Average26.705927.1341
Change-4.13%-6.68%
1 BYN to RUB stats

The performance of BYN to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.2181 and a 30 day low of 25.9976. This means the 30 day average was 26.7059. The change for BYN to RUB was -4.13.

The performance of BYN to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.3453 and a 90 day low of 25.5351. This means the 90 day average was 27.1341. The change for BYN to RUB was -6.68.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
1 BYN26.09460 RUB
5 BYN130.47300 RUB
10 BYN260.94600 RUB
20 BYN521.89200 RUB
50 BYN1,304.73000 RUB
100 BYN2,609.46000 RUB
250 BYN6,523.65000 RUB
500 BYN13,047.30000 RUB
1000 BYN26,094.60000 RUB
2000 BYN52,189.20000 RUB
5000 BYN130,473.00000 RUB
10000 BYN260,946.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belarusian Ruble
1 RUB0.03832 BYN
5 RUB0.19161 BYN
10 RUB0.38322 BYN
20 RUB0.76644 BYN
50 RUB1.91610 BYN
100 RUB3.83220 BYN
250 RUB9.58050 BYN
500 RUB19.16100 BYN
1000 RUB38.32200 BYN
2000 RUB76.64400 BYN
5000 RUB191.61000 BYN
10000 RUB383.22000 BYN