Belarusian rubles to Russian rubles today

Convert BYN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
27124.50 rub

1.00000 BYN = 27.12450 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.376051.347451.545481.671820.921150.80495918.3771
1 CAD0.72671810.9792161.123121.214940.6694160.58497813.355
1 SGD0.7421431.0212311.146961.240730.6836240.59739413.6384
1 AUD0.647050.8903730.87186811.081750.596030.52084811.8909

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
1 BYN27.12450 RUB
5 BYN135.62250 RUB
10 BYN271.24500 RUB
20 BYN542.49000 RUB
50 BYN1356.22500 RUB
100 BYN2712.45000 RUB
250 BYN6781.12500 RUB
500 BYN13562.25000 RUB
1000 BYN27124.50000 RUB
2000 BYN54249.00000 RUB
5000 BYN135622.50000 RUB
10000 BYN271245.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belarusian Ruble
1 RUB0.03687 BYN
5 RUB0.18434 BYN
10 RUB0.36867 BYN
20 RUB0.73734 BYN
50 RUB1.84336 BYN
100 RUB3.68671 BYN
250 RUB9.21678 BYN
500 RUB18.43355 BYN
1000 RUB36.86710 BYN
2000 RUB73.73420 BYN
5000 RUB184.33550 BYN
10000 RUB368.67100 BYN