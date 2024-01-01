Bahamian dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BSD to UGX at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = Ush3,683 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
BSD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 BSD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,683.17003,728.0100
Low3,659.49003,659.4900
Average3,665.80133,686.5004
Change0.47%-0.86%
1 BSD to UGX stats

The performance of BSD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,683.1700 and a 30 day low of 3,659.4900. This means the 30 day average was 3,665.8013. The change for BSD to UGX was 0.47.

The performance of BSD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,728.0100 and a 90 day low of 3,659.4900. This means the 90 day average was 3,686.5004. The change for BSD to UGX was -0.86.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0840.788
1 AUD0.652155.0450.9111.1050.87411.7960.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2140.95912.9530.565

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BSD3,683.17000 UGX
5 BSD18,415.85000 UGX
10 BSD36,831.70000 UGX
20 BSD73,663.40000 UGX
50 BSD184,158.50000 UGX
100 BSD368,317.00000 UGX
250 BSD920,792.50000 UGX
500 BSD1,841,585.00000 UGX
1000 BSD3,683,170.00000 UGX
2000 BSD7,366,340.00000 UGX
5000 BSD18,415,850.00000 UGX
10000 BSD36,831,700.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bahamian Dollar
1 UGX0.00027 BSD
5 UGX0.00136 BSD
10 UGX0.00272 BSD
20 UGX0.00543 BSD
50 UGX0.01358 BSD
100 UGX0.02715 BSD
250 UGX0.06788 BSD
500 UGX0.13575 BSD
1000 UGX0.27151 BSD
2000 UGX0.54301 BSD
5000 UGX1.35753 BSD
10000 UGX2.71505 BSD