Bahamian dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert BSD to SEK at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = kr10.93 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
BSD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 BSD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.001411.0014
Low10.547010.0831
Average10.762410.4411
Change3.48%6.76%
1 BSD to SEK stats

The performance of BSD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0014 and a 30 day low of 10.5470. This means the 30 day average was 10.7624. The change for BSD to SEK was 3.48.

The performance of BSD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.0014 and a 90 day low of 10.0831. This means the 90 day average was 10.4411. The change for BSD to SEK was 6.76.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0880.788
1 AUD0.652155.050.9111.1050.87411.80.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2130.95912.9570.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BSD10.93150 SEK
5 BSD54.65750 SEK
10 BSD109.31500 SEK
20 BSD218.63000 SEK
50 BSD546.57500 SEK
100 BSD1,093.15000 SEK
250 BSD2,732.87500 SEK
500 BSD5,465.75000 SEK
1000 BSD10,931.50000 SEK
2000 BSD21,863.00000 SEK
5000 BSD54,657.50000 SEK
10000 BSD109,315.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bahamian Dollar
1 SEK0.09148 BSD
5 SEK0.45739 BSD
10 SEK0.91479 BSD
20 SEK1.82958 BSD
50 SEK4.57394 BSD
100 SEK9.14788 BSD
250 SEK22.86970 BSD
500 SEK45.73940 BSD
1000 SEK91.47880 BSD
2000 SEK182.95760 BSD
5000 SEK457.39400 BSD
10000 SEK914.78800 BSD