Bahamian dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert BSD to SAR at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = SR3.754 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 BSD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.75763.7576
Low3.75363.7507
Average3.75593.7543
Change-0.05%0.05%
View full history

1 BSD to SAR stats

The performance of BSD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7576 and a 30 day low of 3.7536. This means the 30 day average was 3.7559. The change for BSD to SAR was -0.05.

The performance of BSD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7576 and a 90 day low of 3.7507. This means the 90 day average was 3.7543. The change for BSD to SAR was 0.05.

Track market ratesView BSD to SAR chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0880.788
1 AUD0.652155.0450.9111.1050.87411.7990.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2130.95912.9570.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 BSD3.75435 SAR
5 BSD18.77175 SAR
10 BSD37.54350 SAR
20 BSD75.08700 SAR
50 BSD187.71750 SAR
100 BSD375.43500 SAR
250 BSD938.58750 SAR
500 BSD1,877.17500 SAR
1000 BSD3,754.35000 SAR
2000 BSD7,508.70000 SAR
5000 BSD18,771.75000 SAR
10000 BSD37,543.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bahamian Dollar
1 SAR0.26636 BSD
5 SAR1.33179 BSD
10 SAR2.66358 BSD
20 SAR5.32716 BSD
50 SAR13.31790 BSD
100 SAR26.63580 BSD
250 SAR66.58950 BSD
500 SAR133.17900 BSD
1000 SAR266.35800 BSD
2000 SAR532.71600 BSD
5000 SAR1,331.79000 BSD
10000 SAR2,663.58000 BSD