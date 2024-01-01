Bahamian dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BSD to JMD at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = J$158.3 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
BSD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 BSD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High158.4630158.5200
Low157.3420156.3730
Average158.0581157.5076
Change-0.12%1.22%
1 BSD to JMD stats

The performance of BSD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.4630 and a 30 day low of 157.3420. This means the 30 day average was 158.0581. The change for BSD to JMD was -0.12.

The performance of BSD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 158.5200 and a 90 day low of 156.3730. This means the 90 day average was 157.5076. The change for BSD to JMD was 1.22.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0830.788
1 AUD0.652155.050.9111.1050.87411.7970.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.45111.2130.95912.9540.565

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BSD158.27800 JMD
5 BSD791.39000 JMD
10 BSD1,582.78000 JMD
20 BSD3,165.56000 JMD
50 BSD7,913.90000 JMD
100 BSD15,827.80000 JMD
250 BSD39,569.50000 JMD
500 BSD79,139.00000 JMD
1000 BSD158,278.00000 JMD
2000 BSD316,556.00000 JMD
5000 BSD791,390.00000 JMD
10000 BSD1,582,780.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 JMD0.00632 BSD
5 JMD0.03159 BSD
10 JMD0.06318 BSD
20 JMD0.12636 BSD
50 JMD0.31590 BSD
100 JMD0.63180 BSD
250 JMD1.57950 BSD
500 JMD3.15900 BSD
1000 JMD6.31800 BSD
2000 JMD12.63600 BSD
5000 JMD31.59000 BSD
10000 JMD63.18000 BSD