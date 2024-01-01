Bahamian dollars to Jamaican dollars today
Convert BSD to JMD at the real exchange rate
BSD to JMD conversion chart
1 BSD = 158.27800 JMD
0
|1 BSD to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|158.4630
|158.5200
|Low
|157.3420
|156.3730
|Average
|158.0581
|157.5076
|Change
|-0.12%
|1.22%
1 BSD to JMD stats
The performance of BSD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 158.4630 and a 30 day low of 157.3420. This means the 30 day average was 158.0581. The change for BSD to JMD was -0.12.
The performance of BSD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 158.5200 and a 90 day low of 156.3730. This means the 90 day average was 157.5076. The change for BSD to JMD was 1.22.
|Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
|1 BSD
|158.27800 JMD
|5 BSD
|791.39000 JMD
|10 BSD
|1,582.78000 JMD
|20 BSD
|3,165.56000 JMD
|50 BSD
|7,913.90000 JMD
|100 BSD
|15,827.80000 JMD
|250 BSD
|39,569.50000 JMD
|500 BSD
|79,139.00000 JMD
|1000 BSD
|158,278.00000 JMD
|2000 BSD
|316,556.00000 JMD
|5000 BSD
|791,390.00000 JMD
|10000 BSD
|1,582,780.00000 JMD