Bahamian dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert BSD to CZK at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = Kč23.88 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 BSD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.021424.0214
Low23.161422.3780
Average23.560823.0245
Change2.23%5.89%
View full history

1 BSD to CZK stats

The performance of BSD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.0214 and a 30 day low of 23.1614. This means the 30 day average was 23.5608. The change for BSD to CZK was 2.23.

The performance of BSD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0214 and a 90 day low of 22.3780. This means the 90 day average was 23.0245. The change for BSD to CZK was 5.89.

Track market ratesView BSD to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0790.788
1 AUD0.652155.0410.9111.1050.87311.7920.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.44711.2130.95912.950.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BSD23.88480 CZK
5 BSD119.42400 CZK
10 BSD238.84800 CZK
20 BSD477.69600 CZK
50 BSD1,194.24000 CZK
100 BSD2,388.48000 CZK
250 BSD5,971.20000 CZK
500 BSD11,942.40000 CZK
1000 BSD23,884.80000 CZK
2000 BSD47,769.60000 CZK
5000 BSD119,424.00000 CZK
10000 BSD238,848.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bahamian Dollar
1 CZK0.04187 BSD
5 CZK0.20934 BSD
10 CZK0.41868 BSD
20 CZK0.83735 BSD
50 CZK2.09339 BSD
100 CZK4.18677 BSD
250 CZK10.46693 BSD
500 CZK20.93385 BSD
1000 CZK41.86770 BSD
2000 CZK83.73540 BSD
5000 CZK209.33850 BSD
10000 CZK418.67700 BSD