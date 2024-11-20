Brazilian real to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Costa Rican colóns is currently 88.019 today, reflecting a -0.432% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.807% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 88.951 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 87.758 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.703% decrease in value.