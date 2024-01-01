5,000 Brunei dollars to Thai bahts

Convert BND to THB at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ฿25.79 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
BND to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 BND to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.029426.3335
Low25.426725.2150
Average25.702825.6811
Change1.33%-2.05%
1 BND to THB stats

The performance of BND to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.0294 and a 30 day low of 25.4267. This means the 30 day average was 25.7028. The change for BND to THB was 1.33.

The performance of BND to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3335 and a 90 day low of 25.2150. This means the 90 day average was 25.6811. The change for BND to THB was -2.05.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BND25.79300 THB
5 BND128.96500 THB
10 BND257.93000 THB
20 BND515.86000 THB
50 BND1,289.65000 THB
100 BND2,579.30000 THB
250 BND6,448.25000 THB
500 BND12,896.50000 THB
1000 BND25,793.00000 THB
2000 BND51,586.00000 THB
5000 BND128,965.00000 THB
10000 BND257,930.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brunei Dollar
1 THB0.03877 BND
5 THB0.19385 BND
10 THB0.38770 BND
20 THB0.77541 BND
50 THB1.93852 BND
100 THB3.87703 BND
250 THB9.69258 BND
500 THB19.38515 BND
1000 THB38.77030 BND
2000 THB77.54060 BND
5000 THB193.85150 BND
10000 THB387.70300 BND