250 Bermudan dollars to Qatari rials

Convert BMD to QAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = QR3.647 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
BMD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 BMD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.64703.6471
Low3.64503.6450
Average3.64563.6456
Change0.04%0.03%
1 BMD to QAR stats

The performance of BMD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6470 and a 30 day low of 3.6450. This means the 30 day average was 3.6456. The change for BMD to QAR was 0.04.

The performance of BMD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6471 and a 90 day low of 3.6450. This means the 90 day average was 3.6456. The change for BMD to QAR was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.6891.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9330.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.50411.7921.41819.140.836

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BMD3.64700 QAR
5 BMD18.23500 QAR
10 BMD36.47000 QAR
20 BMD72.94000 QAR
50 BMD182.35000 QAR
100 BMD364.70000 QAR
250 BMD911.75000 QAR
500 BMD1,823.50000 QAR
1000 BMD3,647.00000 QAR
2000 BMD7,294.00000 QAR
5000 BMD18,235.00000 QAR
10000 BMD36,470.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bermudan Dollar
1 QAR0.27420 BMD
5 QAR1.37099 BMD
10 QAR2.74198 BMD
20 QAR5.48396 BMD
50 QAR13.70990 BMD
100 QAR27.41980 BMD
250 QAR68.54950 BMD
500 QAR137.09900 BMD
1000 QAR274.19800 BMD
2000 QAR548.39600 BMD
5000 QAR1,370.99000 BMD
10000 QAR2,741.98000 BMD