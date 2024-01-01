10 thousand Bermudan dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert BMD to PHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₱58.89 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
BMD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 BMD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.895058.8950
Low57.658955.5418
Average58.445457.0937
Change2.13%4.41%
1 BMD to PHP stats

The performance of BMD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.8950 and a 30 day low of 57.6589. This means the 30 day average was 58.4454. The change for BMD to PHP was 2.13.

The performance of BMD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.8950 and a 90 day low of 55.5418. This means the 90 day average was 57.0937. The change for BMD to PHP was 4.41.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0450.788
1 CAD0.717160.4730.6761.2110.95812.9320.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.50411.7921.41819.140.836



How to convert Bermudan dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

