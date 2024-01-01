250 Bahraini dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert BHD to UGX at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Ush9,769 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
BHD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 BHD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9,768.91009,891.2400
Low9,705.58009,705.5800
Average9,723.82179,781.3640
Change0.43%-1.01%
1 BHD to UGX stats

The performance of BHD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9,768.9100 and a 30 day low of 9,705.5800. This means the 30 day average was 9,723.8217. The change for BHD to UGX was 0.43.

The performance of BHD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9,891.2400 and a 90 day low of 9,705.5800. This means the 90 day average was 9,781.3640. The change for BHD to UGX was -1.01.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BHD9,769.43000 UGX
5 BHD48,847.15000 UGX
10 BHD97,694.30000 UGX
20 BHD195,388.60000 UGX
50 BHD488,471.50000 UGX
100 BHD976,943.00000 UGX
250 BHD2,442,357.50000 UGX
500 BHD4,884,715.00000 UGX
1000 BHD9,769,430.00000 UGX
2000 BHD19,538,860.00000 UGX
5000 BHD48,847,150.00000 UGX
10000 BHD97,694,300.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 UGX0.00010 BHD
5 UGX0.00051 BHD
10 UGX0.00102 BHD
20 UGX0.00205 BHD
50 UGX0.00512 BHD
100 UGX0.01024 BHD
250 UGX0.02559 BHD
500 UGX0.05118 BHD
1000 UGX0.10236 BHD
2000 UGX0.20472 BHD
5000 UGX0.51180 BHD
10000 UGX1.02360 BHD