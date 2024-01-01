50 Bahraini dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BHD to UAH at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₴109.0 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:18
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 BHD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High109.1640109.3550
Low108.7390108.2370
Average108.9353108.8250
Change0.28%0.23%
View full history

1 BHD to UAH stats

The performance of BHD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 109.1640 and a 30 day low of 108.7390. This means the 30 day average was 108.9353. The change for BHD to UAH was 0.28.

The performance of BHD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 109.3550 and a 90 day low of 108.2370. This means the 90 day average was 108.8250. The change for BHD to UAH was 0.23.

Track market ratesView BHD to UAH chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0391,725.211.3961.339
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.39511.79219.1091,827.61.4791.418
1 NZD0.59149.8720.558110.6611,019.60.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BHD109.03300 UAH
5 BHD545.16500 UAH
10 BHD1,090.33000 UAH
20 BHD2,180.66000 UAH
50 BHD5,451.65000 UAH
100 BHD10,903.30000 UAH
250 BHD27,258.25000 UAH
500 BHD54,516.50000 UAH
1000 BHD109,033.00000 UAH
2000 BHD218,066.00000 UAH
5000 BHD545,165.00000 UAH
10000 BHD1,090,330.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bahraini Dinar
1 UAH0.00917 BHD
5 UAH0.04586 BHD
10 UAH0.09172 BHD
20 UAH0.18343 BHD
50 UAH0.45858 BHD
100 UAH0.91715 BHD
250 UAH2.29288 BHD
500 UAH4.58577 BHD
1000 UAH9.17153 BHD
2000 UAH18.34306 BHD
5000 UAH45.85765 BHD
10000 UAH91.71530 BHD