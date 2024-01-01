500 Bahraini dinars to Serbian dinars

Convert BHD to RSD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = РСД292.9 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
BHD to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RSD
1 BHD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High294.8030294.8030
Low283.9370277.4820
Average288.8374283.4486
Change2.57%5.22%
1 BHD to RSD stats

The performance of BHD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 294.8030 and a 30 day low of 283.9370. This means the 30 day average was 288.8374. The change for BHD to RSD was 2.57.

The performance of BHD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 294.8030 and a 90 day low of 277.4820. This means the 90 day average was 283.4486. The change for BHD to RSD was 5.22.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Serbian Dinar
1 BHD292.88000 RSD
5 BHD1,464.40000 RSD
10 BHD2,928.80000 RSD
20 BHD5,857.60000 RSD
50 BHD14,644.00000 RSD
100 BHD29,288.00000 RSD
250 BHD73,220.00000 RSD
500 BHD146,440.00000 RSD
1000 BHD292,880.00000 RSD
2000 BHD585,760.00000 RSD
5000 BHD1,464,400.00000 RSD
10000 BHD2,928,800.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 RSD0.00341 BHD
5 RSD0.01707 BHD
10 RSD0.03414 BHD
20 RSD0.06829 BHD
50 RSD0.17072 BHD
100 RSD0.34144 BHD
250 RSD0.85359 BHD
500 RSD1.70719 BHD
1000 RSD3.41437 BHD
2000 RSD6.82874 BHD
5000 RSD17.07185 BHD
10000 RSD34.14370 BHD