Bahraini dinar to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Serbian dinars is currently 292.874 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.230% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 295.253 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 291.819 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.444% increase in value.