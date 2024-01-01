250 Bahraini dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BHD to MVR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = MVR40.90 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
BHD to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MVR
1 BHD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.963940.9639
Low40.319640.3142
Average40.713040.6715
Change1.45%1.34%
1 BHD to MVR stats

The performance of BHD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.9639 and a 30 day low of 40.3196. This means the 30 day average was 40.7130. The change for BHD to MVR was 1.45.

The performance of BHD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.9639 and a 90 day low of 40.3142. This means the 90 day average was 40.6715. The change for BHD to MVR was 1.34.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BHD40.90490 MVR
5 BHD204.52450 MVR
10 BHD409.04900 MVR
20 BHD818.09800 MVR
50 BHD2,045.24500 MVR
100 BHD4,090.49000 MVR
250 BHD10,226.22500 MVR
500 BHD20,452.45000 MVR
1000 BHD40,904.90000 MVR
2000 BHD81,809.80000 MVR
5000 BHD204,524.50000 MVR
10000 BHD409,049.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bahraini Dinar
1 MVR0.02445 BHD
5 MVR0.12223 BHD
10 MVR0.24447 BHD
20 MVR0.48894 BHD
50 MVR1.22235 BHD
100 MVR2.44469 BHD
250 MVR6.11173 BHD
500 MVR12.22345 BHD
1000 MVR24.44690 BHD
2000 MVR48.89380 BHD
5000 MVR122.23450 BHD
10000 MVR244.46900 BHD