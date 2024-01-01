5,000 Bahraini dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert BHD to CAD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = C$3.706 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
BHD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 BHD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.73843.7384
Low3.65993.5619
Average3.69383.6338
Change1.25%2.80%
1 BHD to CAD stats

The performance of BHD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7384 and a 30 day low of 3.6599. This means the 30 day average was 3.6938. The change for BHD to CAD was 1.25.

The performance of BHD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7384 and a 90 day low of 3.5619. This means the 90 day average was 3.6338. The change for BHD to CAD was 2.80.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 BHD3.70560 CAD
5 BHD18.52800 CAD
10 BHD37.05600 CAD
20 BHD74.11200 CAD
50 BHD185.28000 CAD
100 BHD370.56000 CAD
250 BHD926.40000 CAD
500 BHD1,852.80000 CAD
1000 BHD3,705.60000 CAD
2000 BHD7,411.20000 CAD
5000 BHD18,528.00000 CAD
10000 BHD37,056.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 CAD0.26986 BHD
5 CAD1.34931 BHD
10 CAD2.69862 BHD
20 CAD5.39724 BHD
50 CAD13.49310 BHD
100 CAD26.98620 BHD
250 CAD67.46550 BHD
500 CAD134.93100 BHD
1000 CAD269.86200 BHD
2000 CAD539.72400 BHD
5000 CAD1,349.31000 BHD
10000 CAD2,698.62000 BHD