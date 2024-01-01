Bahraini dinars to Belize dollars today

Convert BHD to BZD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = BZ$5.306 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
BHD to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BZD
1 BHD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.30715.3086
Low5.30435.3036
Average5.30535.3058
Change0.03%-0.02%
1 BHD to BZD stats

The performance of BHD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3071 and a 30 day low of 5.3043. This means the 30 day average was 5.3053. The change for BHD to BZD was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3086 and a 90 day low of 5.3036. This means the 90 day average was 5.3058. The change for BHD to BZD was -0.02.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9451.69218.0581,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.33611.79219.1171,826.391.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.860.558110.671,019.340.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 BHD5.30602 BZD
5 BHD26.53010 BZD
10 BHD53.06020 BZD
20 BHD106.12040 BZD
50 BHD265.30100 BZD
100 BHD530.60200 BZD
250 BHD1,326.50500 BZD
500 BHD2,653.01000 BZD
1000 BHD5,306.02000 BZD
2000 BHD10,612.04000 BZD
5000 BHD26,530.10000 BZD
10000 BHD53,060.20000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BZD0.18847 BHD
5 BZD0.94233 BHD
10 BZD1.88465 BHD
20 BZD3.76930 BHD
50 BZD9.42325 BHD
100 BZD18.84650 BHD
250 BZD47.11625 BHD
500 BZD94.23250 BHD
1000 BZD188.46500 BHD
2000 BZD376.93000 BHD
5000 BZD942.32500 BHD
10000 BZD1,884.65000 BHD