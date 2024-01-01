5 Bulgarian levs to Zambian kwacha

Convert BGN to ZMW at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ZK14.98 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
BGN to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 BGN to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.072015.2125
Low14.657914.6579
Average14.827814.8859
Change1.04%1.04%
1 BGN to ZMW stats

The performance of BGN to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.0720 and a 30 day low of 14.6579. This means the 30 day average was 14.8278. The change for BGN to ZMW was 1.04.

The performance of BGN to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.2125 and a 90 day low of 14.6579. This means the 90 day average was 14.8859. The change for BGN to ZMW was 1.04.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / ZMW
1 BGN14.98340 ZMW
5 BGN74.91700 ZMW
10 BGN149.83400 ZMW
20 BGN299.66800 ZMW
50 BGN749.17000 ZMW
100 BGN1,498.34000 ZMW
250 BGN3,745.85000 ZMW
500 BGN7,491.70000 ZMW
1000 BGN14,983.40000 ZMW
2000 BGN29,966.80000 ZMW
5000 BGN74,917.00000 ZMW
10000 BGN149,834.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bulgarian Lev
1 ZMW0.06674 BGN
5 ZMW0.33370 BGN
10 ZMW0.66740 BGN
20 ZMW1.33481 BGN
50 ZMW3.33702 BGN
100 ZMW6.67404 BGN
250 ZMW16.68510 BGN
500 ZMW33.37020 BGN
1000 ZMW66.74040 BGN
2000 ZMW133.48080 BGN
5000 ZMW333.70200 BGN
10000 ZMW667.40400 BGN