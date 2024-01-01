10 thousand Bulgarian levs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BGN to XOF at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = CFA335.4 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 BGN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High335.5860335.9230
Low334.2940334.2940
Average335.3510335.3937
Change0.03%0.02%
View full history

1 BGN to XOF stats

The performance of BGN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 335.5860 and a 30 day low of 334.2940. This means the 30 day average was 335.3510. The change for BGN to XOF was 0.03.

The performance of BGN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 335.9230 and a 90 day low of 334.2940. This means the 90 day average was 335.3937. The change for BGN to XOF was 0.02.

Track market ratesView BGN to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3981.5321.3380.78918.065
1 EUR1.05911.7921.481.6221.4170.83519.123
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9050.790.46610.67
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21111.0960.9570.56512.924

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BGN335.37800 XOF
5 BGN1,676.89000 XOF
10 BGN3,353.78000 XOF
20 BGN6,707.56000 XOF
50 BGN16,768.90000 XOF
100 BGN33,537.80000 XOF
250 BGN83,844.50000 XOF
500 BGN167,689.00000 XOF
1000 BGN335,378.00000 XOF
2000 BGN670,756.00000 XOF
5000 BGN1,676,890.00000 XOF
10000 BGN3,353,780.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bulgarian Lev
1 XOF0.00298 BGN
5 XOF0.01491 BGN
10 XOF0.02982 BGN
20 XOF0.05963 BGN
50 XOF0.14909 BGN
100 XOF0.29817 BGN
250 XOF0.74543 BGN
500 XOF1.49085 BGN
1000 XOF2.98171 BGN
2000 XOF5.96342 BGN
5000 XOF14.90855 BGN
10000 XOF29.81710 BGN