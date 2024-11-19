10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

Convert BGN to RON at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = L2.545 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
BGN to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 BGN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.54532.5479
Low2.53602.5360
Average2.54342.5438
Change0.13%0.05%
1 BGN to RON stats

The performance of BGN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5453 and a 30 day low of 2.5360. This means the 30 day average was 2.5434. The change for BGN to RON was 0.13.

The performance of BGN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5479 and a 90 day low of 2.5360. This means the 90 day average was 2.5438. The change for BGN to RON was 0.05.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Romanian Leu
1 BGN2.54518 RON
5 BGN12.72590 RON
10 BGN25.45180 RON
20 BGN50.90360 RON
50 BGN127.25900 RON
100 BGN254.51800 RON
250 BGN636.29500 RON
500 BGN1,272.59000 RON
1000 BGN2,545.18000 RON
2000 BGN5,090.36000 RON
5000 BGN12,725.90000 RON
10000 BGN25,451.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 RON0.39290 BGN
5 RON1.96450 BGN
10 RON3.92900 BGN
20 RON7.85800 BGN
50 RON19.64500 BGN
100 RON39.29000 BGN
250 RON98.22500 BGN
500 RON196.45000 BGN
1000 RON392.90000 BGN
2000 RON785.80000 BGN
5000 RON1,964.50000 BGN
10000 RON3,929.00000 BGN