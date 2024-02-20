100 Romanian leus to Bulgarian levs

Convert RON to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 ron
39.30 bgn

1.00000 RON = 0.39304 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:04
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 RON0.39304 BGN
5 RON1.96518 BGN
10 RON3.93035 BGN
20 RON7.86070 BGN
50 RON19.65175 BGN
100 RON39.30350 BGN
250 RON98.25875 BGN
500 RON196.51750 BGN
1000 RON393.03500 BGN
2000 RON786.07000 BGN
5000 RON1965.17500 BGN
10000 RON3930.35000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Romanian Leu
1 BGN2.54430 RON
5 BGN12.72150 RON
10 BGN25.44300 RON
20 BGN50.88600 RON
50 BGN127.21500 RON
100 BGN254.43000 RON
250 BGN636.07500 RON
500 BGN1272.15000 RON
1000 BGN2544.30000 RON
2000 BGN5088.60000 RON
5000 BGN12721.50000 RON
10000 BGN25443.00000 RON