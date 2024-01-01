1 Bulgarian lev to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BGN to ANG at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ƒ0.9677 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
BGN to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ANG
1 BGN to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00021.0242
Low0.96350.9635
Average0.98361.0028
Change-2.68%-5.19%
1 BGN to ANG stats

The performance of BGN to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.9635. This means the 30 day average was 0.9836. The change for BGN to ANG was -2.68.

The performance of BGN to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.9635. This means the 90 day average was 1.0028. The change for BGN to ANG was -5.19.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BGN0.96772 ANG
5 BGN4.83862 ANG
10 BGN9.67724 ANG
20 BGN19.35448 ANG
50 BGN48.38620 ANG
100 BGN96.77240 ANG
250 BGN241.93100 ANG
500 BGN483.86200 ANG
1000 BGN967.72400 ANG
2000 BGN1,935.44800 ANG
5000 BGN4,838.62000 ANG
10000 BGN9,677.24000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bulgarian Lev
1 ANG1.03335 BGN
5 ANG5.16675 BGN
10 ANG10.33350 BGN
20 ANG20.66700 BGN
50 ANG51.66750 BGN
100 ANG103.33500 BGN
250 ANG258.33750 BGN
500 ANG516.67500 BGN
1000 ANG1,033.35000 BGN
2000 ANG2,066.70000 BGN
5000 ANG5,166.75000 BGN
10000 ANG10,333.50000 BGN