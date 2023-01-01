1 Australian dollar to Guernsey pounds

Convert AUD to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 aud
0.52 ggp

1.00000 AUD = 0.52206 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78783683.3080.910051.62377147.5751.35711.33185
1 GBP1.26931105.7431.155132.06105187.3171.722571.69052
1 INR0.01200360.009456910.01092430.01949121.771440.01629020.0159871
1 EUR1.09880.865791.538811.7842162.1551.491181.46344

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 AUD0.52206 GGP
5 AUD2.61029 GGP
10 AUD5.22058 GGP
20 AUD10.44116 GGP
50 AUD26.10290 GGP
100 AUD52.20580 GGP
250 AUD130.51450 GGP
500 AUD261.02900 GGP
1000 AUD522.05800 GGP
2000 AUD1044.11600 GGP
5000 AUD2610.29000 GGP
10000 AUD5220.58000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Australian Dollar
1 GGP1.91550 AUD
5 GGP9.57750 AUD
10 GGP19.15500 AUD
20 GGP38.31000 AUD
50 GGP95.77500 AUD
100 GGP191.55000 AUD
250 GGP478.87500 AUD
500 GGP957.75000 AUD
1000 GGP1915.50000 AUD
2000 GGP3831.00000 AUD
5000 GGP9577.50000 AUD
10000 GGP19155.00000 AUD