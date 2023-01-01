5000 Argentine pesos to Euros

Convert ARS to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
13.61 eur

1.00000 ARS = 0.00272 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:3 UTC
ARS to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

How to convert Argentine pesos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Euro
1 ARS0.00272 EUR
5 ARS0.01361 EUR
10 ARS0.02723 EUR
20 ARS0.05446 EUR
50 ARS0.13614 EUR
100 ARS0.27229 EUR
250 ARS0.68072 EUR
500 ARS1.36144 EUR
1000 ARS2.72288 EUR
2000 ARS5.44576 EUR
5000 ARS13.61440 EUR
10000 ARS27.22880 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Argentine Peso
1 EUR367.25800 ARS
5 EUR1836.29000 ARS
10 EUR3672.58000 ARS
20 EUR7345.16000 ARS
50 EUR18362.90000 ARS
100 EUR36725.80000 ARS
250 EUR91814.50000 ARS
500 EUR183629.00000 ARS
1000 EUR367258.00000 ARS
2000 EUR734516.00000 ARS
5000 EUR1836290.00000 ARS
10000 EUR3672580.00000 ARS