1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Saudi riyals

Convert ANG to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 ang
2.08 sar

1.00000 ANG = 2.08107 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ANG to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.049687.33881.434591.647720.964818.4284
1GBP1.1548711.21215100.8651.656771.90291.1142221.2823
1USD0.952750.82498183.21151.36681.569860.919217.5575
1INR0.01144970.009914260.012017610.01642560.01886590.01104660.210998

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Saudi Riyal
1 ANG2.08107 SAR
5 ANG10.40535 SAR
10 ANG20.81070 SAR
20 ANG41.62140 SAR
50 ANG104.05350 SAR
100 ANG208.10700 SAR
250 ANG520.26750 SAR
500 ANG1040.53500 SAR
1000 ANG2081.07000 SAR
2000 ANG4162.14000 SAR
5000 ANG10405.35000 SAR
10000 ANG20810.70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 SAR0.48052 ANG
5 SAR2.40261 ANG
10 SAR4.80523 ANG
20 SAR9.61046 ANG
50 SAR24.02615 ANG
100 SAR48.05230 ANG
250 SAR120.13075 ANG
500 SAR240.26150 ANG
1000 SAR480.52300 ANG
2000 SAR961.04600 ANG
5000 SAR2402.61500 ANG
10000 SAR4805.23000 ANG