100 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Colombian pesos

Convert ANG to COP at the real exchange rate

100 ang
229036 cop

1.00000 ANG = 2290.36000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ANG to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 COP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.052187.55521.435961.647640.9643518.3925
1GBP1.1539311.21415101.0411.657131.901421.112821.2254
1USD0.95050.823621183.21951.364851.566050.916617.4817
1INR0.01142140.009896980.012016410.01640060.01881830.01101420.210067

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Colombian Peso
1 ANG2290.36000 COP
5 ANG11451.80000 COP
10 ANG22903.60000 COP
20 ANG45807.20000 COP
50 ANG114518.00000 COP
100 ANG229036.00000 COP
250 ANG572590.00000 COP
500 ANG1145180.00000 COP
1000 ANG2290360.00000 COP
2000 ANG4580720.00000 COP
5000 ANG11451800.00000 COP
10000 ANG22903600.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 COP0.00044 ANG
5 COP0.00218 ANG
10 COP0.00437 ANG
20 COP0.00873 ANG
50 COP0.02183 ANG
100 COP0.04366 ANG
250 COP0.10915 ANG
500 COP0.21831 ANG
1000 COP0.43661 ANG
2000 COP0.87322 ANG
5000 COP2.18306 ANG
10000 COP4.36612 ANG