실제 환율로 SEK → GBP 변환

500 스웨덴 크로나 → 영국 파운드 스털링

500 sek
37.62 gbp

kr1.000 SEK = £0.07524 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40
상위 통화

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.934950.7908266.9746810.568683.56531.370154.04525
1 EUR1.069610.8458557.4599511.303989.38141.465514.3268
1 GBP1.26451.1822418.8194213.3639105.6681.732555.1153
1 DKK0.1433760.1340490.11338611.5152811.98120.196450.580004

Top currency pairings for 스웨덴 크로나

SEK → USD

SEK → EUR

SEK → GBP

SEK → DKK

SEK → NOK

SEK → INR

SEK → CAD

SEK → PLN

환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 SEK0.07524 GBP
5 SEK0.37619 GBP
10 SEK0.75239 GBP
20 SEK1.50477 GBP
50 SEK3.76193 GBP
100 SEK7.52386 GBP
250 SEK18.80965 GBP
500 SEK37.61930 GBP
1000 SEK75.23860 GBP
2000 SEK150.47720 GBP
5000 SEK376.19300 GBP
10000 SEK752.38600 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 GBP13.29100 SEK
5 GBP66.45500 SEK
10 GBP132.91000 SEK
20 GBP265.82000 SEK
50 GBP664.55000 SEK
100 GBP1329.10000 SEK
250 GBP3322.75000 SEK
500 GBP6645.50000 SEK
1000 GBP13291.00000 SEK
2000 GBP26582.00000 SEK
5000 GBP66455.00000 SEK
10000 GBP132910.00000 SEK