뉴질랜드 달러 → CFA 프랑 BCEAO

실제 환율로 NZD → XOF 변환

1000 nzd
371857 xof

1.00000 NZD = 371.85700 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → CFA 프랑 BCEAO 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 XOF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → XOF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / CFA 프랑 BCEAO
1 NZD371.85700 XOF
5 NZD1859.28500 XOF
10 NZD3718.57000 XOF
20 NZD7437.14000 XOF
50 NZD18592.85000 XOF
100 NZD37185.70000 XOF
250 NZD92964.25000 XOF
500 NZD185928.50000 XOF
1000 NZD371857.00000 XOF
2000 NZD743714.00000 XOF
5000 NZD1859285.00000 XOF
10000 NZD3718570.00000 XOF
환율 CFA 프랑 BCEAO / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 XOF0.00269 NZD
5 XOF0.01345 NZD
10 XOF0.02689 NZD
20 XOF0.05378 NZD
50 XOF0.13446 NZD
100 XOF0.26892 NZD
250 XOF0.67230 NZD
500 XOF1.34460 NZD
1000 XOF2.68920 NZD
2000 XOF5.37840 NZD
5000 XOF13.44600 NZD
10000 XOF26.89200 NZD