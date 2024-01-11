뉴질랜드 달러 → 세이셸 루피

실제 환율로 NZD → SCR 변환

1000 nzd
8406.54 scr

1.00000 NZD = 8.40654 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
뉴질랜드 달러 → 세이셸 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SCR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → SCR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 세이셸 루피
1 NZD8.40654 SCR
5 NZD42.03270 SCR
10 NZD84.06540 SCR
20 NZD168.13080 SCR
50 NZD420.32700 SCR
100 NZD840.65400 SCR
250 NZD2101.63500 SCR
500 NZD4203.27000 SCR
1000 NZD8406.54000 SCR
2000 NZD16813.08000 SCR
5000 NZD42032.70000 SCR
10000 NZD84065.40000 SCR
환율 세이셸 루피 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 SCR0.11896 NZD
5 SCR0.59478 NZD
10 SCR1.18955 NZD
20 SCR2.37910 NZD
50 SCR5.94775 NZD
100 SCR11.89550 NZD
250 SCR29.73875 NZD
500 SCR59.47750 NZD
1000 SCR118.95500 NZD
2000 SCR237.91000 NZD
5000 SCR594.77500 NZD
10000 SCR1189.55000 NZD