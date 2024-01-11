뉴질랜드 달러 → 쿠웨이트 디나르

실제 환율로 NZD → KWD 변환

1000 nzd
190.741 kwd

1.00000 NZD = 0.19074 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8616551.0947590.95951.471291.645130.9364718.6049
1 GBP1.1605611.27055105.5661.707561.909311.0868321.5926
1 USD0.913450.787061183.0871.343951.502740.8554516.9947
1 INR0.01099390.009472730.012035610.01617520.01808640.01029580.204541

뉴질랜드 달러 → 쿠웨이트 디나르 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KWD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → KWD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 쿠웨이트 디나르
1 NZD0.19074 KWD
5 NZD0.95371 KWD
10 NZD1.90741 KWD
20 NZD3.81482 KWD
50 NZD9.53705 KWD
100 NZD19.07410 KWD
250 NZD47.68525 KWD
500 NZD95.37050 KWD
1000 NZD190.74100 KWD
2000 NZD381.48200 KWD
5000 NZD953.70500 KWD
10000 NZD1907.41000 KWD
환율 쿠웨이트 디나르 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 KWD5.24271 NZD
5 KWD26.21355 NZD
10 KWD52.42710 NZD
20 KWD104.85420 NZD
50 KWD262.13550 NZD
100 KWD524.27100 NZD
250 KWD1310.67750 NZD
500 KWD2621.35500 NZD
1000 KWD5242.71000 NZD
2000 KWD10485.42000 NZD
5000 KWD26213.55000 NZD
10000 KWD52427.10000 NZD