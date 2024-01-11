뉴질랜드 달러 → 캄보디아 리엘

실제 환율로 NZD → KHR 변환

1,000 nzd
2,537,840 khr

1.00000 NZD = 2537.84000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 캄보디아 리엘
1 NZD2537.84000 KHR
5 NZD12689.20000 KHR
10 NZD25378.40000 KHR
20 NZD50756.80000 KHR
50 NZD126892.00000 KHR
100 NZD253784.00000 KHR
250 NZD634460.00000 KHR
500 NZD1268920.00000 KHR
1000 NZD2537840.00000 KHR
2000 NZD5075680.00000 KHR
5000 NZD12689200.00000 KHR
10000 NZD25378400.00000 KHR
환율 캄보디아 리엘 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 KHR0.00039 NZD
5 KHR0.00197 NZD
10 KHR0.00394 NZD
20 KHR0.00788 NZD
50 KHR0.01970 NZD
100 KHR0.03940 NZD
250 KHR0.09851 NZD
500 KHR0.19702 NZD
1000 KHR0.39404 NZD
2000 KHR0.78807 NZD
5000 KHR1.97018 NZD
10000 KHR3.94036 NZD