뉴질랜드 달러 → 온두라스 렘피라

실제 환율로 NZD → HNL 변환

1000 nzd
15325.60 hnl

1.00000 NZD = 15.32560 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
뉴질랜드 달러 → 온두라스 렘피라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 HNL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → HNL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 온두라스 렘피라
1 NZD15.32560 HNL
5 NZD76.62800 HNL
10 NZD153.25600 HNL
20 NZD306.51200 HNL
50 NZD766.28000 HNL
100 NZD1532.56000 HNL
250 NZD3831.40000 HNL
500 NZD7662.80000 HNL
1000 NZD15325.60000 HNL
2000 NZD30651.20000 HNL
5000 NZD76628.00000 HNL
10000 NZD153256.00000 HNL
환율 온두라스 렘피라 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 HNL0.06525 NZD
5 HNL0.32625 NZD
10 HNL0.65250 NZD
20 HNL1.30500 NZD
50 HNL3.26251 NZD
100 HNL6.52502 NZD
250 HNL16.31255 NZD
500 HNL32.62510 NZD
1000 HNL65.25020 NZD
2000 HNL130.50040 NZD
5000 HNL326.25100 NZD
10000 HNL652.50200 NZD