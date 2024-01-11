뉴질랜드 달러 → 보츠와나 풀라

실제 환율로 NZD → BWP 변환

1,000 nzd
8,379.89 bwp

1.00000 NZD = 8.37989 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
1 USD11.502520.7867820.9133583.081.343750.85505146.07
1 AUD0.6655510.5236430.60789155.29390.8943330.56907997.2169
1 GBP1.2711.909711.16083105.5951.707911.08675185.655
1 EUR1.094851.645030.861455190.96011.47120.936185159.93

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 보츠와나 풀라 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BWP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BWP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 보츠와나 풀라
1 NZD8.37989 BWP
5 NZD41.89945 BWP
10 NZD83.79890 BWP
20 NZD167.59780 BWP
50 NZD418.99450 BWP
100 NZD837.98900 BWP
250 NZD2094.97250 BWP
500 NZD4189.94500 BWP
1000 NZD8379.89000 BWP
2000 NZD16759.78000 BWP
5000 NZD41899.45000 BWP
10000 NZD83798.90000 BWP
환율 보츠와나 풀라 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BWP0.11933 NZD
5 BWP0.59667 NZD
10 BWP1.19333 NZD
20 BWP2.38666 NZD
50 BWP5.96665 NZD
100 BWP11.93330 NZD
250 BWP29.83325 NZD
500 BWP59.66650 NZD
1000 BWP119.33300 NZD
2000 BWP238.66600 NZD
5000 BWP596.66500 NZD
10000 BWP1193.33000 NZD