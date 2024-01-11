뉴질랜드 달러 → 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카

실제 환율로 NZD → BAM 변환

1,000 nzd
1,109.23 bam

1.00000 NZD = 1.10923 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BAM을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BAM 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카
1 NZD1.10923 BAM
5 NZD5.54615 BAM
10 NZD11.09230 BAM
20 NZD22.18460 BAM
50 NZD55.46150 BAM
100 NZD110.92300 BAM
250 NZD277.30750 BAM
500 NZD554.61500 BAM
1000 NZD1109.23000 BAM
2000 NZD2218.46000 BAM
5000 NZD5546.15000 BAM
10000 NZD11092.30000 BAM
환율 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BAM0.90152 NZD
5 BAM4.50761 NZD
10 BAM9.01523 NZD
20 BAM18.03046 NZD
50 BAM45.07615 NZD
100 BAM90.15230 NZD
250 BAM225.38075 NZD
500 BAM450.76150 NZD
1000 BAM901.52300 NZD
2000 BAM1803.04600 NZD
5000 BAM4507.61500 NZD
10000 BAM9015.23000 NZD