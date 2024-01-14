500 노르웨이 크로네 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 NOK → BDT 변환

500 nok
5322.90 bdt

1.00000 NOK = 10.64580 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 방글라데시 타카
1 NOK10.64580 BDT
5 NOK53.22900 BDT
10 NOK106.45800 BDT
20 NOK212.91600 BDT
50 NOK532.29000 BDT
100 NOK1064.58000 BDT
250 NOK2661.45000 BDT
500 NOK5322.90000 BDT
1000 NOK10645.80000 BDT
2000 NOK21291.60000 BDT
5000 NOK53229.00000 BDT
10000 NOK106458.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 BDT0.09393 NOK
5 BDT0.46967 NOK
10 BDT0.93934 NOK
20 BDT1.87867 NOK
50 BDT4.69668 NOK
100 BDT9.39337 NOK
250 BDT23.48343 NOK
500 BDT46.96685 NOK
1000 BDT93.93370 NOK
2000 BDT187.86740 NOK
5000 BDT469.66850 NOK
10000 BDT939.33700 NOK