Convert KWD to VND at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 kwd
8,29,76,500 vnd

ك1.000 KWD = ₫82,980 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83,052.900083,052.9000
Low82,881.200080,581.6000
Average82,967.696782,509.7267
Change0.04%2.97%
1 KWD to VND stats

The performance of KWD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83,052.9000 and a 30 day low of 82,881.2000. This means the 30 day average was 82,967.6967. The change for KWD to VND was 0.04.

The performance of KWD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83,052.9000 and a 90 day low of 80,581.6000. This means the 90 day average was 82,509.7267. The change for KWD to VND was 2.97.

Top currencies

1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 KWD82.976,50000 VND
5 KWD414.882,50000 VND
10 KWD829.765,00000 VND
20 KWD1.659.530,00000 VND
50 KWD4.148.825,00000 VND
100 KWD8.297.650,00000 VND
250 KWD20.744.125,00000 VND
500 KWD41.488.250,00000 VND
1000 KWD82.976.500,00000 VND
2000 KWD165.953.000,00000 VND
5000 KWD414.882.500,00000 VND
10000 KWD829.765.000,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kuwaiti Dinar
1000 VND0,01205 KWD
2000 VND0,02410 KWD
5000 VND0,06026 KWD
10000 VND0,12052 KWD
20000 VND0,24103 KWD
50000 VND0,60258 KWD
100000 VND1,20516 KWD
200000 VND2,41032 KWD
500000 VND6,02580 KWD
1000000 VND12,05160 KWD
2000000 VND24,10320 KWD
5000000 VND60,25800 KWD