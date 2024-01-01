Convert KWD to SEK at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Swedish kronor today

1,000 kwd
34,546.70 sek

ك1.000 KWD = kr34.55 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.635235.7476
Low33.893033.8930
Average34.240634.7999
Change0.68%-1.60%
View full history

1 KWD to SEK stats

The performance of KWD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.6352 and a 30 day low of 33.8930. This means the 30 day average was 34.2406. The change for KWD to SEK was 0.68.

The performance of KWD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.7476 and a 90 day low of 33.8930. This means the 90 day average was 34.7999. The change for KWD to SEK was -1.60.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 KWD34,54670 SEK
5 KWD172,73350 SEK
10 KWD345,46700 SEK
20 KWD690,93400 SEK
50 KWD1.727,33500 SEK
100 KWD3.454,67000 SEK
250 KWD8.636,67500 SEK
500 KWD17.273,35000 SEK
1000 KWD34.546,70000 SEK
2000 KWD69.093,40000 SEK
5000 KWD172.733,50000 SEK
10000 KWD345.467,00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SEK0,02895 KWD
5 SEK0,14473 KWD
10 SEK0,28946 KWD
20 SEK0,57893 KWD
50 SEK1,44732 KWD
100 SEK2,89463 KWD
250 SEK7,23658 KWD
500 SEK14,47315 KWD
1000 SEK28,94630 KWD
2000 SEK57,89260 KWD
5000 SEK144,73150 KWD
10000 SEK289,46300 KWD