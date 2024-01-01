Convert KWD to RWF at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Rwandan francs today

1,000 kwd
42,74,310 rwf

ك1.000 KWD = R₣4,274 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,276.26004,276.2600
Low4,235.96004,178.7600
Average4,261.62104,224.5609
Change0.85%2.20%
1 KWD to RWF stats

The performance of KWD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,276.2600 and a 30 day low of 4,235.9600. This means the 30 day average was 4,261.6210. The change for KWD to RWF was 0.85.

The performance of KWD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,276.2600 and a 90 day low of 4,178.7600. This means the 90 day average was 4,224.5609. The change for KWD to RWF was 2.20.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 KWD4.274,31000 RWF
5 KWD21.371,55000 RWF
10 KWD42.743,10000 RWF
20 KWD85.486,20000 RWF
50 KWD213.715,50000 RWF
100 KWD427.431,00000 RWF
250 KWD1.068.577,50000 RWF
500 KWD2.137.155,00000 RWF
1000 KWD4.274.310,00000 RWF
2000 KWD8.548.620,00000 RWF
5000 KWD21.371.550,00000 RWF
10000 KWD42.743.100,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RWF0,00023 KWD
5 RWF0,00117 KWD
10 RWF0,00234 KWD
20 RWF0,00468 KWD
50 RWF0,01170 KWD
100 RWF0,02340 KWD
250 RWF0,05849 KWD
500 RWF0,11698 KWD
1000 RWF0,23396 KWD
2000 RWF0,46791 KWD
5000 RWF1,16978 KWD
10000 RWF2,33956 KWD