Kuwaiti dinars to Russian rubles today

1,000 kwd
2,79,577 rub

ك1.000 KWD = руб279.6 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High294.5510305.7870
Low272.3330272.3330
Average288.3118295.4945
Change-5.08%-6.93%
1 KWD to RUB stats

The performance of KWD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 294.5510 and a 30 day low of 272.3330. This means the 30 day average was 288.3118. The change for KWD to RUB was -5.08.

The performance of KWD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.7870 and a 90 day low of 272.3330. This means the 90 day average was 295.4945. The change for KWD to RUB was -6.93.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 KWD279,57700 RUB
5 KWD1.397,88500 RUB
10 KWD2.795,77000 RUB
20 KWD5.591,54000 RUB
50 KWD13.978,85000 RUB
100 KWD27.957,70000 RUB
250 KWD69.894,25000 RUB
500 KWD139.788,50000 RUB
1000 KWD279.577,00000 RUB
2000 KWD559.154,00000 RUB
5000 KWD1.397.885,00000 RUB
10000 KWD2.795.770,00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RUB0,00358 KWD
5 RUB0,01788 KWD
10 RUB0,03577 KWD
20 RUB0,07154 KWD
50 RUB0,17884 KWD
100 RUB0,35768 KWD
250 RUB0,89421 KWD
500 RUB1,78842 KWD
1000 RUB3,57684 KWD
2000 RUB7,15368 KWD
5000 RUB17,88420 KWD
10000 RUB35,76840 KWD