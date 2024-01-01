Kuwaiti dinars to Malawian kwachas today

Convert KWD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
56,40,580 mwk

ك1.000 KWD = MK5,641 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:53
1 KWD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,657.21005,657.2100
Low5,626.12005,604.2900
Average5,642.85575,632.0722
Change-0.13%0.24%
1 KWD to MWK stats

The performance of KWD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,657.2100 and a 30 day low of 5,626.1200. This means the 30 day average was 5,642.8557. The change for KWD to MWK was -0.13.

The performance of KWD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,657.2100 and a 90 day low of 5,604.2900. This means the 90 day average was 5,632.0722. The change for KWD to MWK was 0.24.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malawian Kwacha
1 KWD5.640,58000 MWK
5 KWD28.202,90000 MWK
10 KWD56.405,80000 MWK
20 KWD112.811,60000 MWK
50 KWD282.029,00000 MWK
100 KWD564.058,00000 MWK
250 KWD1.410.145,00000 MWK
500 KWD2.820.290,00000 MWK
1000 KWD5.640.580,00000 MWK
2000 KWD11.281.160,00000 MWK
5000 KWD28.202.900,00000 MWK
10000 KWD56.405.800,00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MWK0,00018 KWD
5 MWK0,00089 KWD
10 MWK0,00177 KWD
20 MWK0,00355 KWD
50 MWK0,00886 KWD
100 MWK0,01773 KWD
250 MWK0,04432 KWD
500 MWK0,08864 KWD
1000 MWK0,17729 KWD
2000 MWK0,35457 KWD
5000 MWK0,88644 KWD
10000 MWK1,77287 KWD