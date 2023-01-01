2000 Kuwaiti dinars to Malagasy ariaries

Convert KWD to MGA at the real exchange rate

2000 kwd
29839200 mga

1.00000 KWD = 14919.60000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malagasy Ariary
1 KWD14919.60000 MGA
5 KWD74598.00000 MGA
10 KWD149196.00000 MGA
20 KWD298392.00000 MGA
50 KWD745980.00000 MGA
100 KWD1491960.00000 MGA
250 KWD3729900.00000 MGA
500 KWD7459800.00000 MGA
1000 KWD14919600.00000 MGA
2000 KWD29839200.00000 MGA
5000 KWD74598000.00000 MGA
10000 KWD149196000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MGA0.00007 KWD
5 MGA0.00034 KWD
10 MGA0.00067 KWD
20 MGA0.00134 KWD
50 MGA0.00335 KWD
100 MGA0.00670 KWD
250 MGA0.01676 KWD
500 MGA0.03351 KWD
1000 MGA0.06703 KWD
2000 MGA0.13405 KWD
5000 MGA0.33513 KWD
10000 MGA0.67026 KWD