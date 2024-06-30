Kuwaiti dinar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 14.576,600 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.490% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 14.664,600 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 14.560,400 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.485% decrease in value.