Convert KWD to HNL at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Honduran lempiras today

1,000 kwd
80,705.70 hnl

ك1.000 KWD = L80.71 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.990980.9909
Low80.577880.1316
Average80.763280.5396
Change0.08%0.50%
1 KWD to HNL stats

The performance of KWD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.9909 and a 30 day low of 80.5778. This means the 30 day average was 80.7632. The change for KWD to HNL was 0.08.

The performance of KWD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 80.9909 and a 90 day low of 80.1316. This means the 90 day average was 80.5396. The change for KWD to HNL was 0.50.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 KWD80,70570 HNL
5 KWD403,52850 HNL
10 KWD807,05700 HNL
20 KWD1.614,11400 HNL
50 KWD4.035,28500 HNL
100 KWD8.070,57000 HNL
250 KWD20.176,42500 HNL
500 KWD40.352,85000 HNL
1000 KWD80.705,70000 HNL
2000 KWD161.411,40000 HNL
5000 KWD403.528,50000 HNL
10000 KWD807.057,00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HNL0,01239 KWD
5 HNL0,06195 KWD
10 HNL0,12391 KWD
20 HNL0,24781 KWD
50 HNL0,61954 KWD
100 HNL1,23907 KWD
250 HNL3,09767 KWD
500 HNL6,19535 KWD
1000 HNL12,39070 KWD
2000 HNL24,78140 KWD
5000 HNL61,95350 KWD
10000 HNL123,90700 KWD