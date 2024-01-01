Convert KWD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Guatemalan quetzals today

1,000 kwd
25,326.40 gtq

ك1.000 KWD = Q25.33 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.356925.3569
Low25.303225.2227
Average25.328725.2960
Change0.02%-0.03%
View full history

1 KWD to GTQ stats

The performance of KWD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.3569 and a 30 day low of 25.3032. This means the 30 day average was 25.3287. The change for KWD to GTQ was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.3569 and a 90 day low of 25.2227. This means the 90 day average was 25.2960. The change for KWD to GTQ was -0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KWD25,32640 GTQ
5 KWD126,63200 GTQ
10 KWD253,26400 GTQ
20 KWD506,52800 GTQ
50 KWD1.266,32000 GTQ
100 KWD2.532,64000 GTQ
250 KWD6.331,60000 GTQ
500 KWD12.663,20000 GTQ
1000 KWD25.326,40000 GTQ
2000 KWD50.652,80000 GTQ
5000 KWD126.632,00000 GTQ
10000 KWD253.264,00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GTQ0,03948 KWD
5 GTQ0,19742 KWD
10 GTQ0,39485 KWD
20 GTQ0,78969 KWD
50 GTQ1,97423 KWD
100 GTQ3,94845 KWD
250 GTQ9,87113 KWD
500 GTQ19,74225 KWD
1000 GTQ39,48450 KWD
2000 GTQ78,96900 KWD
5000 GTQ197,42250 KWD
10000 GTQ394,84500 KWD