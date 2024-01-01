Kuwaiti dinars to Guernsey pounds today

Convert KWD to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,577.91 ggp

ك1.000 KWD = £2.578 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.58262.6269
Low2.54692.5469
Average2.56582.5795
Change0.79%-0.48%
View full history

1 KWD to GGP stats

The performance of KWD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5826 and a 30 day low of 2.5469. This means the 30 day average was 2.5658. The change for KWD to GGP was 0.79.

The performance of KWD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6269 and a 90 day low of 2.5469. This means the 90 day average was 2.5795. The change for KWD to GGP was -0.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guernsey pound
1 KWD2,57791 GGP
5 KWD12,88955 GGP
10 KWD25,77910 GGP
20 KWD51,55820 GGP
50 KWD128,89550 GGP
100 KWD257,79100 GGP
250 KWD644,47750 GGP
500 KWD1.288,95500 GGP
1000 KWD2.577,91000 GGP
2000 KWD5.155,82000 GGP
5000 KWD12.889,55000 GGP
10000 KWD25.779,10000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GGP0,38791 KWD
5 GGP1,93956 KWD
10 GGP3,87911 KWD
20 GGP7,75822 KWD
50 GGP19,39555 KWD
100 GGP38,79110 KWD
250 GGP96,97775 KWD
500 GGP193,95550 KWD
1000 GGP387,91100 KWD
2000 GGP775,82200 KWD
5000 GGP1.939,55500 KWD
10000 GGP3.879,11000 KWD